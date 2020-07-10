Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a George Town business at gunpoint on Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30pm on Mary Street.

Two men entered a store brandishing a handgun and demanding cash, according to an RCIPS press release issued Friday morning. The men took cash from the register and fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

One of the suspects is described as being about 5-feet, 8 inches tall, of medium build, and was dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie, mask and gloves.

The second suspect, police said, is described as being about 5’10”, of medium build, and was also dressed in dark-coloured hoodie, mask and gloves.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.