The streak of no new COVID-19 cases since 1 July continued Friday as Medical Officer for Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported 437 negative results.

Cayman’s total number of COVID-19 remains at 201, with 197 patients reported as fully recovered, according to the latest Government Information Service press release. Three people are considered as active cases, and all three are asymptomatic.

Friday’s tests took the country’s overall testing total to 26,117.

As of Friday, 114 people remained in isolation at their homes or in government facilities.

Governor Martyn Roper, on his official Twitter page, said the results were “very encouraging as we head into the weekend”.

Premier Alden McLaughlin also tweeted the latest results, saying, “This is very good news, however, we can’t be complacent.”

He urged the public to continue to social distance, wash hands and wear a mask/face covering when in public places.

Williams-Rodriguez emphasised the role that a strong testing regime plays in the continuation of this process of managing COVID-19 as the country rolls back restrictions.

He announced a second cycle of rescreening frontline staff and personnel from other sectors that have recently returned to work.

“Testing has also been opened to the public. At this time, anyone who wishes to be tested can register for an appointment with the Health Services Authority,” he said.

Frontline staff working with the general public, he said, should be tested regularly.

He also urged people experiencing flu-like symptoms and who believe they may have been exposed to the virus to self-register for testing.

To register for screening, use the form available on the bottom left of www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus.

Organisations seeking to schedule on-site screening for employees should contact [email protected].