No positive COVID-19 test results were reported Wednesday by Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Lee.

A total of 287 COVID-19 tests were included in Wednesday’s results, all of which were negative.

The total number of positive cases detected in the month of July remains at three.

Two cases remain active of the 203 total confirmed cases since COVID-19 was first detected in Cayman in March. There has been one death, a passenger from the Costa Luminosa cruise ship who was transported to hospital on island on 29 Feb.

There are no current local hospitalisations for the novel coronavirus. A total of 141 people remain in isolation as a public health precaution.

To date, 27,206 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the Cayman Islands.

The next government coronavirus press conference will be held on Friday, 17 July, at 3pm. Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell will attend.