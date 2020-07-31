No new COVID cases reported

All of the most recent 180 COVID-19 tests have returned negative results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported in a statement on Friday.
This is the 18th consecutive day without a positive coronavirus result.
The last positive result came on 13 July when two people were confirmed to have the virus. Since then, both have fully recovered, and there are currently no active cases in the Cayman Islands.
As of Friday, 121 people were in isolation, either at their homes after reporting flu-like symptoms, or at government facilities after arriving on recent incoming flights.
A total of 203 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March.
