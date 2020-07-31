People on temporary work permits who were unable to work during the 10-week COVID-19 lockdown will have their permits extended or re-issued, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman announced on Friday.

Following a Cabinet directive, WORC has begun recompensing time on temporary work permits impacted by government’s shelter-in-place restrictions.

The restrictions were implemented in March following the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the Cayman Islands. The shelter-in-place regulations led to the closure of all non-essential businesses.

The construction industry, in particular, raised concerns with the government about the negative impact the measure had on their operations at a time when financial resources had already been severely affected, WORC noted in a press release issued on Friday afternoon.

“In recognition of the hardship that many companies faced, it was decided that time should be credited to temporary work permits that were in effect at the start of the shutdown, as they would have lost approximately 10 weeks out of the validity period of those permits,” the statement said.

Cabinet has decided in the case of temporary work permits that were valid on 22 March and which expired before 22 July, new temporary work permits will be approved until 31 Aug.

For temporary work permits that were valid on 22 March and remained valid through 22 July, applications will be approved for a period of 10 weeks from the date of expiry of those work permits.

WORC said these applications will not require the payment of any fees.

Once those temporary work permits expire, employers will be required to apply for a full work permit and advertise the position on JobsCayman for at least 14 consecutive days, WORC stated.

Requests for these temporary work permits can be made by sending an email to [email protected] with the subject line, ‘TWP Directive Application’. For more information, visit www.worc.ky or call 945-9672.