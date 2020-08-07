25 days of negative COVID-19 results

Cayman has marked 25 consecutive days without a positive COVID-19 result.

This afternoon (Friday) Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported that the latest 191 PCR tests were all negative.

The latest numbers bring the total tests to 31,299. Since Cayman began testing back in March, there have been 203 confirmed cases reported, with 202 of those cases fully recovered and one death.

In addition, as of today, a combined 2,096 antibody tests have been conducted by the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands, according to the government press release on the latest COVID results.

Of those tests, “there have been a total of 54 positives (2.6% positive), where 36 are people previously positive on a PCR test and six were contacts of previous PCR positive people”, according to the release. For the remaining 12 results, four had travelled abroad during recent months and eight had no identified COVID-19 contact history.