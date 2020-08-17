35 days of COVID-free test results

None of the latest batch of COVID-19 tests have returned positive, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, as Cayman continues its streak of coronavirus-free days.

Today (17 Aug.) marks the 35th consecutive day of negative results. The last reported positive cases were on 13 July.

Since Friday, when the last results were announced, 680 COVID-19 tests have been carried out. All were negative.

According to officials, the total number of people who remain in isolation, either at a government facility or in their own homes, is currently 182.

Testing for COVID-19 is now available for free to all members of the public.

Since March, when the first case was recorded, there have been 203 positive test results in Cayman. There are currently no active cases.

As of today, 33,148 tests have been carried out locally at various medical facilities.

Among those in the latest rounds of screenings have been local teachers, preparing for the beginning of the academic year. Earlier today, the Ministry of Education outlined some of the measures that schools will be implementing when they reopen this month for the new academic year. These include COVID-19 testing for all teachers and the wearing of masks by students.