Health officials stated today that 2.5% of people who have undergone COVID-19 antibody tests have previously had the virus.

According to the statement issued by the Health Services Authority, 57 of the 2,316 people who have been tested have had the coronavirus.

Of those, 37 have previously returned positive results in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which show that a person currently has the virus. Six others were contacts of individuals who had previously tested positive in PCR screening.

The remaining 14 include five who have a travel history abroad during recent months and nine who have no identified COVID-19 contact history.

In the same statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced that the latest batch of 286 COVID-19 PCR tests have all returned negative.

This is the 36th consecutive day of no new confirmed test results. So far, a total of 33,434 tests have been carried out in Cayman.

Free PCR and antibody testing is available via the Health Services Authority’s online portal. To register for COVID-19 screening, book an appointment online at www.hsa.ky/Appointment/. To register for antibody testing, email [email protected].