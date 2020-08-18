Tropical wave expected to strengthen

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is expected to strengthen in the coming days.

As of 2pm today (18 Aug.), the system was located a couple of hundred miles northwest of Guyana and was travelling in a west-northwesterly direction at 20mph.

A projected five-day path from the US National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, appears to show the system heading in the general direction of the Cayman Islands.

The NHC said the fast-moving system is expected to weaken in the next couple of days before slowing down and then regaining strength.

“Significant development is unlikely while [the tropical wave] moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next day or two,” according to an afternoon NHC forecast. “After that time, however, the wave is forecast to slow down, and a tropical depression will likely form late this week or this weekend when it reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea.”

The system is currently producing thundershowers over parts of the eastern Caribbean and poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.

Further east, in the southern central section of the Atlantic Ocean, another tropical disturbance is brewing 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

NHC forecasters gave that disturbance an 80% chance of further development within the next 48 hours. While the storm is projected to increase in strength, it is not expected to make landfall. An initial storm-projection map by the NHC showed the system veering upwards into the central Atlantic Ocean.