Residents of the Cayman Islands woke to heavy rainfall and windy conditions as Tropical Storm Laura continued its path through the Caribbean.
As of 10am, Laura was located 115 miles north-northwest of Cayman Brac and 142 miles north-northeast of Grand Cayman. The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 mph.
Cayman Brac and Little Cayman remain under tropical storm warning.
Here is a selection of images curated from social media and submitted by our readers. If you have a picture you’d like us to include, be sure to tag it #CaymanWeather.
