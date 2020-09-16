Cayman Airways announced on Tuesday that it would be adding an extra flight to Kingston, Jamaica, this month, and three new flights to Miami, Florida, in October.

Flights in and out of the Cayman Islands are currently restricted to those operated by Cayman Airways and British Airways.

The extra CAL Kingston flight will depart Grand Cayman at 10am on Thursday, 24 Sept.

Before travelling, passengers are required to secure a Travel Authorisation from the Jamaican government. The application can be completed online via the following links:

For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html

For non-Jamaicans: www.visitjamaica.com

The additional Miami flights will leave at 10am on 1, 9 and 16 Oct., the airline said.

Anyone boarding the flights to Miami must be US citizens or be legally able to travel to or through the USA, the airline noted. There are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the USA at this time, with the exception of Miami Airport requiring all passengers to wear a face mask throughout the airport.

Earlier this month, the airline released another advisory outlining its various available flights.

The airline stated on Tuesday that a limited number of pets can be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, aboard each flight to Miami and Kingston.

All passengers are required to wear face masks at the airport and on the flights.

Outbound passengers can book seats directly with Cayman Airways by calling: (345) 949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); or in Jamaica call 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372; or book online at www.caymanairways.com.

People wishing to travel inbound to Grand Cayman are required to register their travel needs with the government’s Travel Time division by calling (345) 649-6913, emailing [email protected], or completing this form online: www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.