CBC seizes ganja in package declared as gift

A 24-year-old Caymanian man was recently arrested after Customs and Border Control agents seized an incoming package containing approximately one pound of marijuana.

The package originated from the United States and was declared as a gift, according to a press release from Government Information Services. Officers found the ganja and a “number” of vape pens upon inspection.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of importation of the drugs.

“Our CBC officers have benefitted from robust training programmes and it is gratifying to see their skills being so effectively employed in the field,” CBC Director Charles Clifford said in the release.

Investigations into the matter continue.