Cayman’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests has returned all negative results.

However, two cases still remain active.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, on Tuesday, reported that 63 COVID-19 tests were carried out since Monday and they were all were negative.

On Monday, Lee reported one new COVID-19 case, that of a traveller who had been in isolation.

The person, who remains in isolation, tested positive as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and was asymptomatic.

Cayman’s COVID-19 cases remain unchanged at 211.

A total of 208 people have recovered from the coronavirus, with one death recorded.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, stands at 308.

Globally, the death toll from COVID-19 hit 1,000,040 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the World Health Organization.

As for confirmed cases of COVID-19, the worldwide figure stands at 33,249,563.

According to the WHO’s latest situation report, cases in the Americas now stand at 16,434,186; in Southeast Asia 6,888,331; and in Europe 5,765,369.