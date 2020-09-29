Little Cayman novelist publishes ‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’

Most people dream of being stranded on a tropical island, but down-on-his-luck Cal Batten just wants to sell his dad’s ramshackle, football-shaped house; fly home; and pay off his creditors.

Unfortunately for him, nothing on Blacktip Island goes smoothly, and if he can’t figure out what illegalities his old man was mixed up in, fast, he may end up stuck on the island, broke and homeless.

That is the hero’s predicament in ‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’, the comic follow-up to the award-nominated ‘Blacktip Island’ from Little Cayman boat captain and scuba instructor, Tim W. Jackson.

The novel returns readers to the fictional Blacktip Island, and is an irresistible comic mystery for anyone who’s ever dreamed of trading the rat race for a carefree life of hammocks and palm trees.

“‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’ is a ‘Northern-Exposure’-meets-Margaritaville comedy,” Jackson said. “The land mass is fictional, but the setting and characters will resonate with anyone who’s spent time on a small, tropical island.”

The locals are quirky: A handyman who claims he can see the future; a housekeeper who refuses to be fired; a resort manager who thinks he’s an avenging angel sent to keep folks on the straight-and-narrow; a beautiful ex-best friend who might just drown Cal if she gets the chance; and someone – or something – that might be an island tall tale come-to-life to scare him away from the place.

The Manhattan Book Review calls ‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’ “a humorous, slow-burn mystery that will consume the reader”.

Reader Views says, “From the first few sentences, Jackson’s sense of humor hooks you, and you know it’s going to be a fun ride.”

The novel draws on Jackson’s 20 years working as a boat captain and multi-agency scuba instructor in the Cayman Islands.

Before moving to the Caribbean, Jackson worked as a journalist in Florida for a decade, then earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Southern Methodist University.

Jackson’s previous novel, ‘Blacktip Island’, was a USA Book News Book of the Year award finalist. His Blacktip Island-based short stories have appeared in literary journals worldwide.

| ‘The Secret of Rosalita Flats’ is available as an online download and will be on sale in local bookstores in the near future. For more information on Jackson, and to order direct from his website, visit www.timwjackson.com.