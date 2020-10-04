For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Cayman has been placed under a tropical storm warning as a yet-to-be-named storm continues to develop south-southeast of eastern Jamaica.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami issued its advisory Sunday evening on potential tropical cyclone 26 saying the Cayman Islands government has issued a tropical storm warning for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The government has also announced that all public schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

A meeting of the National Hazard Management Council has been called for 5pm today, after which additional information on the potential storm and its impact will be shared.

The weather system is located 350 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman and 90 miles south of Kingston, and is moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 2 to 3 days and the system is forecast to be a tropical storm when it nears Cayman, and a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba,” the NHC advisory said.

Conditions are conducive for development and the system is forecast to become a tropical depression or storm tonight or early Monday.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands beginning late Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Tuesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Tuesday. Tropical Storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Cuba by early Tuesday,” the NHC added.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. The next name on the list of storms is Delta.

“On the forecast track, the center of the disturbance is expected to pass near or just southwest of Jamaica tonight and early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. The system is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday,” the NHC said.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Cuban province of La Habana.

The NHC said a dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the Isle of Youth and along the south coast of western Cuba near and to the right of where the centre makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

“Through midweek, this system has the potential to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches across Jamaica, southern Haiti, and western Cuba. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Over the Cayman Islands, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with this system,” it added.

The government of Cuba has issued a hurricane watch for the Isle of Youth and the Cuba provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.

Earlier Sunday the NHC stated that circulation of the tropical disturbance less than 100 miles south-southeast of eastern Jamaica is gradually becoming better defined.

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible across portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba during the next few days. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” the NHC said in its earlier advisory.

The NHC has given the wave an 80% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of formation over the next five days.