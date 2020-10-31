Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

Olga Elizabeth Smith has pleaded guilty to a single charge of manslaughter, in relation to the stabbing death earlier this year of her partner Marvin Xavier Conolly Armendarez, 27.

Smith was originally charged with murder, days after Armendarez’s unresponsive body was found with multiple stab wounds at her North Side residence in the early morning hours of 15 March 2020.

In Grand Court on Friday, 30 Oct., she pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, instead pleading guilty to the single count of manslaughter.

Sentencing has been set for 17 Dec. and Smith has been released on bail.