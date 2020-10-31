Caymanian tourism workers displaced by COVID-19, who have not yet registered, can apply starting Monday for government’s monthly $1,000 stipend.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the opening of the fourth registration period Friday evening.

From 9pm on Monday, displaced workers can register for the stipend at stipend.ourcayman.ky,” the ministry statement said.

The programme is open to those who worked in the tourism sector, are no longer employed full-time and have not applied already.

Eligible applicants have to be Caymanian, hold a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC; married to a Caymanian), or be a permanent resident.

“The Ministry and Department of Tourism remain committed to assisting persons within the tourism sector whose livelihood has been lost due this global pandemic,” the statement said.

The deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday, 4 Nov.

“Once the deadline has passed the verification process will begin; applicants are encouraged to respond to missed calls, voicemails, and emails as representatives from the Ministry and Department of Tourism may be contacting them for further information,” the statement said.

The call centre will be open from 9am to 5pm, from 2-4 Nov., to accommodate people with specific questions on filling out the online registration form.

Call centre numbers are as follows:

526 1252

526 1254

526 1276

526 1290

526 1291