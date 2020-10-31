For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Local meteorologists are keeping a close watch over a new system in the eastern Caribbean which they say could impact Cayman early next week.

The National Weather Service advised that a strong tropical wave is moving west through the Caribbean Sea and the system is expected to track towards Central America over the next couple of days.

Gusty winds and increasing rainfall are likely for Cayman Islands next week, the NWS said in its weather forecast issued Saturday morning .

Showers with moderate northeasterly winds and seas can be expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a tightening pressure gradient over the Western Caribbean, the NWS said.

“Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the southwest,” it added.

The US National Hurricane Center, in its advisory this morning, said the “vigorous tropical wave”, which is located over the central Caribbean Sea, continues to produce a “concentrated area of thunderstorms”.

The NHC said the “system is gradually becoming better organized, and conditions are conducive for further development. A tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves gradually westward into the western Caribbean Sea.”

It gave the system a 90% chance of formation through the next 48 hours, but added that regardless of development, the disturbance is “expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of the ABC Islands and Jamaica”.