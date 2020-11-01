For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Eta formed in the central Caribbean late Saturday night and is expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds and rough seas to the Cayman Islands area. The system forecasters had been watching for several days strengthened into a tropical depression Saturday afternoon before being upgraded to a tropical storm.

Hurricane Watches The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border.

The northeastern coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Puerto Cabezas

“Through Thursday evening (5 Nov), Eta is expected to cause five to 10 inches of rain, with local 15-inch amounts, across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and possibly the southern coast of Hispaniola,” the US-based National Hurricane Center said Sunday in its 1am advisory.

The Cayman Islands can expect winds of 29-35 miles per hour and rough starts starting Tuesday if Eta continues on its projected path, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Areas in Central American can expect 10 to 15 inches of rain with local amounts up to 25 inches.

Portions of Honduras and Nicaragua are under hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds.

Eta was located about 235 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica as of 1am Sunday and is moving west at 15 miles per hour, according to the NHC. A slower motion toward the west-southwest and then southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to become a hurricane by Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 season. This ties the record for storms set in the 2005 season and is the first time the name Eta has been used in the Atlantic basin.

The system strengthened into Tropical Depression 29 earlier Saturday before being upgraded to a tropical storm around 10pm Saturday.