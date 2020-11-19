Cayman’s confirmed COVID-19 patients increased by one Thursday as the number of individuals quarantining neared 1,000.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, in a statement Thursday, said one sample out of 276 COVID-19 tests conducted since Wednesday’s report returned a positive result.

The individual, Williams-Rodriguez said, is an asymptomatic traveller who returned a positive test result following routine screening.

The person will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

Thursday’s case brought Cayman’s total of active COVID-19 cases to 14. One patient continues to show symptoms of coronavirus.

The overall COVID-19 tally for Cayman is 259 cases with 243 listed as recovered.

Since the pandemic touched local shores there have been two deaths, that of an Italian cruise shipper and more recently a local resident who had travelled abroad.

To date Cayman has conducted 50,524 tests.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, now stands at 936.

Globally there have been 55.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 1.34 million deaths.

On Thursday evening the World Health Organization reported 594,542 news cases.

CNN has reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday projected that the COVID-19 death toll in the US could reach between 276,000 and 298,000 by 12 Dec.

The projection follows that country’s death toll surpassing the 250,000 mark this week.