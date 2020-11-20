Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride & Run now in 8th year

Every year, bikers, walkers and runners gather to take to the road for a great cause, in honour of the late Pete Ribbins, past general manager of Cayman Water Company.

The Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride & Run is happening on Sunday, starting bright and early at 6:30am from the Abel Castillo Water Works in Governor’s Harbour. Celebrating eight years, the event is once again raising money for Jasmine. Since 2013, it has raised nearly $38,000 for the non-profit.

Bicycle riders can choose between the 10km ride, or the hardier 40km route. Those who prefer to use their two feet to get around can sign up for the 5km run/walk.

This year, organisers are giving back to the local community by purchasing gift certificates from businesses that have generously donated prizes over the years.

“Cayman Water is again partnering with Jasmine to allow the Cayman community to recognize Pete Ribbins – an accomplished athlete in his own right – who believed in the power of sports,” said Manuel Thomaz, general manager of Cayman Water Company. “Pete was an active sportsman and he knew that practicing any sports could not only save lives, but also help children – his own included – develop into healthy and focussed young adults.

“We are proud to continue this partnership with Jasmine and to remember Pete in a way which we know would make him proud.”

Cayman Water will be matching all registrations and donations, with the total donated to Jasmine for its ongoing operations.

“It was truly a privilege for Jasmine to care for Pete Ribbins and the Memorial Ride & Run is such a fitting way to honour Pete and to build a legacy in his name that encourages sport, health and fitness,” said Alanna Thomas, fundraising and events coordinator at Jasmine.

“This event is now in its eighth year and we are hugely thankful to Cayman Water and all the people who have participated over the years to raise funds for Jasmine to ‘pay it forward’. We are looking forward to seeing everyone out again this year!”

The 40km ride starts at 6:30am, with the 10km ride and 5km run/walk starting at 7:30am.

The event will be hosted by Kevin Morales and post-ride/run light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is open at www.caymanwater.com/prmr/ and on the morning of the event. Entry fee is $20 for the 40km ride and $15 for the 10km ride or 5km run/walk. Fee for under-14s is $10.