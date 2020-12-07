New quarantine breach case under investigation

Police are investigating an alleged breach of quarantine by a traveller who had been isolating in a government facility.

The traveller left the facility on Sunday, 6 Dec., but has since been located by police and will be required to complete the mandatory period of isolation, according to a Travel Cayman press release issued on Monday.

“A thorough review of the security arrangements at the facility is also underway and Public Health will undertake contact tracing as necessary,” the release noted. Government quarantine facilities are required to have security on site to prevent those isolating from leaving the facility.

This is the sixth breach of quarantine that has been publicly reported in recent weeks.

Last week, Skylar Mack, 18, was fined $2,600 and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service for breaching quarantine. Mack was found without the geo-tracking device required under the quarantine-at-residence programme.

On 23 Nov., Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, were each fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine. They then left Cayman and have been banned from returning while COVID measures remain in place.

Three other cases are still being investigated, officials told the Compass on Monday. These were first mentioned by Travel Cayman Director Tasha Ebanks-Garcia in a press release on 25 Nov., but no details of the cases have been released.

Under regulations that came into force late last month, anyone found to be in breach of mandatory quarantine provisions are liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.