With no shortage of New Year’s Eve celebrations around Cayman, the police are reminding local business owners and the public to ensure their festivities are in line with current COVID-19 regulations restricting gatherings to a maximum of 500 people.

The limit on public gatherings applies to hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, and other related businesses and special events.

“Organisers and proprietors are encouraged to use a counting device to ensure they remain within the confines of the regulations,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Participants, police said, are encouraged to cooperate with proprietors, organisers and their employees as they enforce this and other regulations at their establishments and events.

Police also added the use of hookahs, shisha, or water pipes remains prohibited at any place of business.

Anyone in contravention of these regulations is liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.