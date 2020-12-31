A traveller who breached quarantine after attending a PCR test site on the person’s 15th day of isolation has been warned for intended prosecution, according to Travel Cayman.

In a statement issued by the Government Information Services today (31 Dec.), the traveller, rather than going directly home to receive the test results, as required by regulations, stopped at a number of public places before returning to isolation.

“It is important that travellers abide by their agreement to remain in quarantine until they are cleared by public health,” Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, head of the Travel Cayman programme, said in the statement.

The traveller appears ultimately to have returned a negative result for COVID-19, as the statement noted, “It has since been determined that the traveller did not pose a public health risk at the time of the breach.”

Health officials stated that a person can test positive at their day 15 test following a negative result on entry and are still able to transmit the virus.

This is the latest in a series of breaches. Two of those violations have ended up in court, with Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, both fined $1,000 each on 23 Nov., for breaching quarantine; and Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet receiving two-month prison sentences on 22 Dec. under revised regulations that implemented increased penalties for breaches.

At least four other cases have also been reported. It was not immediately clear if the breach that was the subject of today’s press release is among those four cases.