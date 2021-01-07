Local leaders take the COVID-19 vaccine jab

Calling it “the easiest thing” he’d have to do today, on Thursday morning Premier Alden McLaughlin, together with Governor Martyn Roper, became first in the Cayman Islands to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the simple injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, McLaughlin expressed hope that the island will be on its way to reopening its borders.

“It was just like any other vaccine. I encourage everyone to take the vaccine. The faster we get this country immunised the quicker we go back to normalcy and Caymanians can go to Miami,” he told the Cayman Compass following his inoculation.

At a short public event at the Health Services Authority Hibiscus conference room, Roper, McLaughlin and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour exposed their arms for what were considered to be historic jabs – ones that will pave the way for the reopening Cayman to visitors.

The event heralded the start of government’s national vaccination programme, details of which are to be released at a media briefing later on Thursday.

Roper, following his inoculation, said, “It was fine, very straightforward. I didn’t feel a thing; we are going to relax and you will be fine afterward.”

McLaughlin, who was second in line for the vaccine, called the injection routine.

“I feel nothing at all,” he said.

Seymour, who admitted Tuesday that he, like others in the community, had been skeptical about the vaccine, willingly volunteered his arm for the inoculation.

“I feel great. It wasn’t even a mosquito bite. You have to lead from the front and I am glad that we were able to take this first and show the nation that it is safe. It is what we need to return to some normalcy,” Seymour said.

McLaughlin has previously said that getting vaccinated is voluntary.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee also took the jab Thursday, together with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

Also waiting for their first inoculations Thursday were Doctors Hospital chairman and chief radiologist Dr. Yaron Rado, Health City Cayman Islands clinical director and chief cardiac surgeon Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil and Health Services Authority oncologist/haematologist Dr. Lundie Richards.

West Bay MPs Bernie Bush and House Speaker McKeeva Bush also got their vaccines.

Bush, 65, who was the eldest person to take the vaccine Thursday, said he was feeling “positive” about the vaccine and felt good after taking it.

“The reason why I am asking for you to take photos is to encourage my constituents and the people of the country to take the vaccine,” he said.

Following their inaugural vaccinations, the local leaders and doctors were given juice and snacks and were told to take a brief rest before leaving. They were also given a World Health Organisation certificate noting their COVID-19 vaccinations. They will be taking their second dose later this month.

According to data from Bloomberg, more than 15.9 million doses in 37 countries had been administered as of Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the Cayman Islands became the first British Overseas Territory to receive a shipment of the two-dose vaccine.

A total of 9,750 doses of the vaccine, which will be enough to inoculate 4,875 people, touched down aboard a British Airways flight.

The vaccines will initially be available to those aged 70 and over, certain patients in high-risk categories, and healthcare workers.

Flu clinic relocates for COVID vaccinations

Meanwhile, the HSA announced Wednesday that it will be relocating its flu clinic to facilitate the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Effective Friday, the clinic will be moved to the General Practice Building, the HSA said in a statement.

The clinic will close at 1pm Thursday at its current location. Those wishing to visit the clinic from 1-5pm will be seen inside the General Practice Clinic at Cayman Islands Hospital.

“The flu clinic will continue to operate from Monday to Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm in the General Practice Building at the Cayman Islands Hospital. A dedicated physician will be available as normal to treat patients in the clinic,” the statement added.

The authority reminded the public that all people with flu symptoms are advised to first contact the 24-hour flu hotline (at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 or email [email protected]) to speak to a health professional about their symptoms, prior to visiting the clinic.