Splash park planned for Kimpton

The Central Planning Authority has approved a plan for a children’s splash park at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, which will be open to both the public and hotel guests.

The 14,000-square-foot park, which is being designed for use by toddlers to primary school age children, will take over part of the beach-side car park to the north of the property. It is set to open in autumn this year.

There were no objections to the planning application, which was heard by the CPA on 16 Dec.

The resort’s general manager, Steven Andre, in a press release about the new play area, said elements of Cayman Islands’ native flora and fauna will be incorporated throughout the design. He added that the Kimpton’s “newest fun zone … will be an escape for the children and adults alike, offering interactive, water-based fun and activities. With the design incorporating itself into our tropical oasis feel and curated landscaping – it will be a tropical forest look from our Ocean View and Ocean Front guest accommodations.”

The splash park, or splash pad, will include water slides and fountains.

During the planning permission application process, the Department of Environment highlighted that the proposed site for the splash park was adjacent to a turtle nesting beach, which is also owned by the Kimpton, and directed that turtle-friendly lighting be used at the site, which the company has undertaken to install.

Dart interior designer Gina Powell led design on the project, creating the theme of the main structure, according to the release.

“We wanted to create a unique experience that was visually stimulating for children, but also aligned with the overall aesthetic of the brand,” Powell said. “It was incredibly special for me as a Caymanian to help create a custom theme design that had a sense of place; a true reflection of the unique natural environment of the Cayman Islands.”

Dart creative professional Keri Lawrence created the graphic design on the splash pad structure, which includes images of iconic local animals and plants, like the blue iguana, Cayman parrot, silver thatch and wild banana orchid.

“We wanted the splash park to become a part of the environment and community, we found inspiration through the local plants and animals around us,” Lawrence said. “It was most important to include these aspects of Cayman’s culture because while we wanted to create a fun environment, there was also a chance to add in a learning component.”

The area will also have a ‘woodland walk’ around the perimeter of the splash park, that will include native flora.

Senior design manager, landscape architecture, Nicholas Forari Denney, said, “Woodland walks immerse children in native vegetation and reveal additional play opportunities. To tell the story of the woodland meets shoreline, we have selected trees such as sea grape, birch, and mahogany. Plantings, including trees, shrubs, and groundcovers, were also selected to help attract native fauna, such as butterflies and birds.”

Parking spots that will be taken over by the splash park will replaced at other areas of the hotel site, the planning application noted.