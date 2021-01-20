Case files on three of six quarantine breaches have been sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for review.

In a brief statement to the Cayman Compass Tuesday evening, the RCIPS said, “Three of the six case files have now been completed and sent to the ODPP for decision.”

The remaining three are still active investigations, police said in response to queries from the Compass on the status of the probes into the breaches.

Initially, Travel Cayman had indicated five cases were being investigated.

However, on Tuesday, the Compass was told one of the cases has since been split into two because it relates to separate breaches involving the same individual, which takes the overall cases under investigation to six.

In all cases, the alleged breachers were warned for intended prosecution.

It is unclear how long the DPP will need to decide on the cases.

Among the cases under investigation are alleged multiple breaches by a 19-year-old, which included going to the gym.

The last reported breach involved an individual who went for a COVID-19 test at the end of the 14-day quarantine but did not return to isolation while awaiting the negative result.

To date, four people have been prosecuted under the COVID-suppression regulations.

Canadian couple Pascal Terjanian, 52, and Cristina Gurunian, 34, pleaded guilty to breaching quarantine in November and were each fined $1,000 for tampering with their geo-fencing wrist monitors and leaving their residence while isolating.

In December, US citizen Skylar Mack, 18, and her 24-year-old Caymanian boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, were jailed for two months following a quarantine breach in November.

They were both released last Friday.

On Monday, Mack appeared on US talk show ‘Good Morning America’ where she admitted that she had made a mistake when she breached quarantine to attend a water-sports event in which Ramgeet was competing.

She said, in her first TV interview since her 15 Jan. release, that she deserved the punishment she received for putting the Cayman community at risk.

“The anger, the disappointment – it’s all justified. I deserved it all, you know. I made this mistake,” she said.