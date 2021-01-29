Get Inspired on Instagram

Social media doesn’t have to be mindless scrolling. Wellness tips, tricks, and inspiration for the body and mind are at your fingertips and local Instagram accounts are the perfect places to look. Here are a few to start your scrolling journey.

@life.with.lis

7,287 followers

Who: Wellness and fitness advocate, Alicia Proud.

Expect: Workout snippets, recipes and gorgeous food image reposts, inspirational posts, and occasional cameos by her adorable pups.

@freetobejanine

3,810 followers

Who: Yogi, sound healer and reiki practitioner Janine Martins.

Expect: Inspirational posts, links to her classes and beautiful yoga shots from our Wellness

cover girl Janine Martins.

@nadinedumas

16,300 followers

Who: Food relationship expert Nadine Dumas.

Expect: Inspirational posts, mentions of her international magazine covers and features, retreat information, nutrition, recipes and food finds, and lots of pics of her lovely son.

@itskiristen

5,442 followers

Who: Yoga teacher and pro paddler Kiristen Cousins.

Expect: Gorgeous shots of Kiristen’s stand up paddleboarding skills, yoga sequences, SUP yoga challenges and positivity in every post.

@alexpantonfoundation

1,525 followers

Who: Youth mental health awareness not-for-profit.

Expect: Easy to digest information on mental illnesses for both those suffering and those in their close circles, event information, support group information.