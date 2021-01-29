Get Inspired on Instagram

Social media doesn’t have to be mindless scrolling. Wellness tips, tricks, and inspiration for the body and mind are at your fingertips and local Instagram accounts are the perfect places to look. Here are a few to start your scrolling journey.
7,287 followers
Who: Wellness and fitness advocate, Alicia Proud.
Expect: Workout snippets, recipes and gorgeous food image reposts, inspirational posts, and occasional cameos by her adorable pups.
3,810 followers
Who: Yogi, sound healer and reiki practitioner Janine Martins.
Expect: Inspirational posts, links to her classes and beautiful yoga shots from our Wellness
cover girl Janine Martins.
16,300 followers
Who: Food relationship expert Nadine Dumas.
Expect: Inspirational posts, mentions of her international magazine covers and features, retreat information, nutrition, recipes and food finds, and lots of pics of her lovely son.
5,442 followers
Who: Yoga teacher and pro paddler Kiristen Cousins.
Expect: Gorgeous shots of Kiristen’s stand up paddleboarding skills, yoga sequences, SUP yoga challenges and positivity in every post.
1,525 followers
Who: Youth mental health awareness not-for-profit.
Expect: Easy to digest information on mental illnesses for both those suffering and those in their close circles, event information, support group information.
