A further six people have tested positive for COVID-19 today, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

The latest numbers come on top of seven positives reported Thursday.

All of the positive cases were travellers who were tested as part of routine screening; they will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

In his report, Lee added that 358 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since yesterday and 884 people remain in isolation at government facilities or in their homes.