Police are investigating another alleged quarantine breach after someone was found visiting a traveller who was isolating at home.

According to a Government Information Services press release on Monday, the alleged breach was discovered after a member of the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance team was carrying out a routine check at the residence.

“As a result of the contact, the member of the public is now required to quarantine under instruction by the Medical Officer of Health,” the release stated.

The matter was reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, which has launched an investigation. A file on the case will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision, the release noted.

Public Health confirmed that contact tracing has been completed and said there was “no cause for public health concern”.

This is the ninth quarantine breach that has been publicly reported since mandatory isolation protocols for arriving travellers was launched in October.

Two of those cases led to four individuals being prosecuted in November and December last year. Files on a number of the other cases have been sent by police to the DPP but as of Monday, no other prosecutions relating to those alleged breaches had been announced.

The Compass has reached out to the police and Travel Cayman for an update on the other outstanding cases.

Quarantine rules

The GIS release reminded the public that travellers quarantining at residence are not allowed to have visitors, and that delivery personnel, relatives and friends are not allowed to enter the home or have physical contact with the occupants while they are in quarantine.

It pointed out, “Persons in quarantine should ask friends, family members, neighbours and individuals providing delivery services for or on behalf of a business to provide contactless payment and/or delivery services. Persons making deliveries should remain in proximity to a quarantine property for the minimum necessary time for delivery and immediately depart.

“While goods can come into a quarantine location, goods cannot be passed outside a quarantine location. Once a location is being used for quarantine everything inside that location (i.e., inside the physical building and yard space) is to remain in the quarantine location until it has been cleared by the Medical Officer of Health.”

It noted that the only exception to items being moved from inside the residence is for the disposal of garbage, which should be double bagged. “A mask and gloves should be worn when walking outside to dispose of the garbage, and this should only be done during low peak hours when there will be less human traffic within the area or apartment complex,” the release stated, adding that a distance of 6 feet should be maintained with other individuals.

According to legislation amended late last year, anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.