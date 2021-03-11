Election 101: your guide to the 14 April vote

Cayman voters will be heading to the polls on 14 April to choose a candidate to be their representative in Parliament. Here, the Compass breaks down some of the most frequently asked questions about the local electoral process.

What is the electoral system used in the Cayman Islands?

The Cayman Islands implemented a ‘one man (person) one vote’ system in 2017. Voters can select one individual to represent their interests in Parliament and address their areas of concerns in their constituency. Prior to this, voters could choose more than one representative for their district, but this was removed when single-member constituencies were introduced.

How many constituencies are there in the Cayman Islands?

There are 19 single-member constituencies, two of which represent the Sister Islands: Cayman Brac East, and Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman.

Who can vote?

Only registered voters can cast ballots. Under the Elections Law, to be registered as a voter, an individual must be: Caymanian; 18 years and over; a resident in the Cayman Islands at the date of registration; and a continuous resident of the Cayman Islands for no less than two years of the four years immediately preceding the date of registration. All voters who are affirmed in the 1 April Register of Electors will be allowed to vote in the general election.

When is the general election?

The general election will be held on all three islands on 14 April.

Is Election Day going to be a public holiday?

Yes. The Public Holidays Act (2007) sets out that General Election Polling Day will be a public holiday. Therefore, 14 April will be a public holiday. This means schools, public offices and many businesses will be closed. The fate of the public holiday scheduled for the original election day – 26 May – remains in limbo.

Who is running in my constituency?

The Elections Office has confirmed 50 candidates, all of whom have been approved to run for public office on 14 April. A full candidate list can be found on votecayman.com.

How many political parties are there in the Cayman Islands?

There are two active political parties in the Cayman Islands: the Progressives and the Cayman Islands People’s Party. The Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the United Democratic Party) is a registered party, but appears to be defunct now, as previous frontline members of the party are contesting elections as independents.

The current leader of the Progressives is Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is expected the leadership mantle to Roy McTaggart on 12 March. Ezzard Miller is the interim leader of the Cayman Islands People’s Party. The Progressives are associated with the colour red while the Cayman Island’s People’s Party is yellow.

How do you determine who has won in a constituency?

Cayman uses the first past the post system or simple majority. The candidate who gets the most votes in the constituency, wins.

Who becomes premier?

Following the final results of the election, the party with the majority of seats will form the government and typically the leader of that party would become leader. However, in this election, it is clear a coalition government will have to be formed. Already, alliances have been announced, with the Progressives and some independents joining forces, and other independent factions forming unified groups. Once elected, aligned members will determine how the government will be formed and who will lead. If the Progressives obtain a majority, Roy McTaggart, the chosen successor to McLaughlin, will serve as premier. It is unclear who will lead the other alliances, should they capture enough seats to form the government.

Are there term limits for elected officials?

The premier has a two-consecutive term limit.

Is my vote secret?

Yes. During the hours that the polls are open, no one is allowed to seek to influence any voter to vote for any candidate. No one is allowed to try to ascertain what candidate a voter intends to vote for or has voted for. In other words, there are no exit polls.

Where do I vote?

The Elections Office will publish the official list of registered polling stations, which will also be available at the Compass’ dedicated election page votecayman.com.

Is postal voting allowed?

Yes. Postal voting is allowed for those who will be off island and is already underway. You will have to apply for a postal ballot; the forms are available on the Elections Office website.

What time does voting start?

Polling stations typically open at 7am and close at 6pm.

Can I take my kids with me to vote?

Children will not be allowed inside polling stations, so parents may have to juggle voting times or arrange babysitting.

Can I take my phone/camera with me to the polling station?

Cameras, cellphones or other electronic equipment are not allowed.

Can you sell or consume alcohol on Election Day?

The Elections Law specifies that no intoxicating liquor shall be sold, offered for sale or given away at any premises that has a licence issued under the Liquor Licensing Law. This ban applies to any electoral district in which an election is being held. Consuming alcohol on private property (for instance, at home) is not prohibited in the legislation.

Can you campaign on Election Day?

It is illegal to canvass on polling day. Campaign advertising, which applies to newspapers, periodicals, radio, television or any other printed or electronic form, is not allowed on Election Day. Billboards should be taken down and roadside signs removed by midnight on 13 April.

Can you congregate near a polling station?

The polling area is 100 yards from any building in which a polling station is located. No one is allowed to congregate within this 100-yard area, other than people who are waiting to vote or who may lawfully enter, such as candidates’ agents. However, agents cannot wear T-shirts with campaign logos or a candidate’s name/face within the polling area.