The Cayman Islands Fire Service has said it will continue damping-down operations overnight at the George Town landfill after heat signatures were detected in a new area near the site of Wednesday’s fire.

In a statement Thursday night, the Fire Service said at around 4pm, a thermal imaging camera recorded a temperature reading of 142 degrees Fahrenheit in that area, “giving cause for concern”.

“As a result, damping operations will continue throughout the night with an assessment being made in the morning, to determine the necessary tactics to address the situation,” the statement said.

The Fire Service said its crew — together with Department of Environmental Health workers — conducted damping-down operations throughout Thursday at the initial location of Wednesday’s fire.

However, light smoke was seen emitting from a new area of concern earlier in the day, and a thermal imaging camera found a temperature reading of 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

“A monitor was placed in operation to damp the area, to ensure no chance of ignition. An investigatory hole, approximately 60[ft] x 20[ft] x 5[ft], found no signs of charring below this area,” it said.

Following that operation, a new area of concern was flagged and steps were taken to douse the heat spot.

The Fire Service said it continues to focus on safe systems of work in all its operations.

A further update is expected Friday morning.