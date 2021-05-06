Police seize 900 pounds of ganja in two April busts

Five people appeared in court last month after police seized more 900 pounds of ganja in two separate investigations.

In a statement released Thursday, 6 May, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service described the incidents that led to the drug seizures and arrests.

The RCIPS said, in the first incident, on Sunday, 18 April, officers on patrol in East End observed two vehicles travelling at high speeds on the Queen’s Highway. The vehicles appeared to be driving in convoy.

Police stopped and searched both vehicles. One vehicle, driven by a 30-year-old-man of East End, was found to be carrying more than 120 pounds of ganja, and the other vehicle, that was being driven by a 23-year-old-woman of no fixed address, contained more than 8 pounds of ganja.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply. After appearing in court on 20 April, the man was released on conditional bail and the woman was remanded in custody.

The following week, on Tuesday, 27 April, in a separate operation, police searched a residence in Spotts Newlands, under the Misuse of Drugs Law. During the search, officers found and seized a large quantity of ganja.

As a result of this seizure, two men, ages 31 of West Bay and 49 of Bodden Town, and a 29-year-old woman, of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. The woman has since been bailed by the police pending further investigation. Both men were charged with two counts of possession of ganja with intent to supply. They appeared in court on 30 April and were remanded in custody.

As part of their investigations, officers also searched other West Bay residences, where they recovered more ganja, and arrested a 26-year-old woman, of West Bay, on suspicion of drug-related offences. She was charged with one count of possession of ganja with intent to supply, and was conditionally bailed when she appeared in court on 30 April.

This second investigation led to the recovery of more than 800 pounds of ganja, police said.