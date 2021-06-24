Kidfest at Pedro is an entertaining day out

Gather the family and make your way to Pedro St. James on Saturday, 26 June at 2pm for Kidfest – a fundraiser with a heart.

It is an annual festival, spearheaded by Ailian and Sean Evans in honour of their baby Nolan, who passed away from complications of congenital heart disease in 2018. The couple subsequently created Team Nolan, the paediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund, which hosts a number of events each year, including the Heart Warriors and Angels Beach Walk.

Kidfest always offers a wealth of activities scheduled throughout the day to keep all ages entertained, with many complimentary items included. There is a face-painting station – always popular with the kids – along with bouncy castles and lawn games. As everything is set up on the Great Lawn at Pedro, there is plenty of space to explore.

Guests can also indulge in complimentary snow cones, cotton candy and even pizza slices!

Just in case pizza doesn’t float your boat, you can buy some mouthwatering, award-winning dishes from Sam’s Quality Jerk at its exclusive booth. Best thing to do is get your food and drink, then seek out a shady spot under one of the venue’s many trees to enjoy the meal. Pedro gets the benefit of breezes off the sea all year round, so even in June, the temperatures are comfortable for an outdoor function.

Entertainment galore at Kidfest. 1 of 7

“The previous years of Kidfest have been very successful and the event continues to grow each year, with attendance of over 600 guests,” said Ailian Evans. “Kids who attend will enjoy participating in a plethora of fun activities, including taking part in a huge musical chairs and hula-hoop competition. [They] will also enjoy Zumba, Dreamchasers Cayman and Denys Carbo saxophone performances… Adults can try their hand at the men’s and women’s hula-hoop contest. The event will be hosted by both DJ Atom Skillz and Ruthanna Young.”

In order to help organisers raise additional funds for the cause, there will be raffle tickets on sale with lots of great prizes up for grabs.

Children get free entry to Kidfest and adults are $25 a ticket. The money raised from the event helps Team Nolan assist families with CHD babies and raises awareness about the disease. In June 2019, the organisation donated the Nolan Evans Memorial Bench to Health City’s main lobby, which illustrates CHD awareness messages for all to see when passing through the area.

“All kids and their families are invited to our third annual Kidfest in the beautiful venue of Pedro St. James to enjoy an afternoon of fun play activities and interaction,” Ailian said. “Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind fun day for an awesome cause.”

For more information about the Cayman Heart Fund and Team Nolan, visit www.caymanheartfund.ky or email [email protected].