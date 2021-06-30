Cayman’s 2021 Olympic team announced

The Cayman Islands Olympic team has been set. Five athletes from three different sports (athletics, swimming and gymnastics) will travel to Tokyo, Japan next month for the Summer Olympic Games.

The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee announced Tuesday evening that Kemar Hyman, Shalysa Wray, Brett Fraser, Jillian Crooks and Raegan Rutty will represent the country at the world’s biggest sporting event.

“As President of the CIOC, myself and the executives are extremely proud of this Olympic Team,” CIOC president Lori Powell told the Cayman Compass via email Wednesday morning.

“Each of these 5 athletes have shown focus, determination, and commitment in these uncertain times to qualify for these games. And their reward is a well deserved spot on Cayman’s Olympic Team in Tokyo.”

Wray, Crooks and Rutty all received an invitation from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission to compete at their first Olympics.

Wray will run in the 400 metres, Crooks will hit the swimming pool for the 50m free at just 15 years old, and Rutty will compete in gymnastics as the first Caymanian ever to represent that sport for Cayman.

Qualifiers Hyman and Fraser, who are no strangers to the big stage, will compete in their third Olympic Games.

Hyman will take to the track for the nerve-wracking 100 metre event while Fraser will compete in the 50m free in swimming.