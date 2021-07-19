HSA vaccination certificates need to be accepted overseas

Regarding vaccination certificates, European countries that require travellers to be vaccinated (ie Malta) are not accepting the Health Services Authority certificate so no one from here can go to those countries in Europe.

I believe that the only remedy – if it works – is to request the National Health Service in the UK accept the HSA certificate and issue an NHS certificate from the UK.

This needs to be addressed by the government here!

Also, when we can fly to other destinations in the US, will the HSA certificate be acceptable?

Ann Smith