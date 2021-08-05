CayMAS road closures announced

CayMAS masqueraders are set to hit the road this Saturday for the carnival street parade and with that event comes a number of road closures.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in a statement Thursday, announced that starting at 10am to 12:30pm, South Church Street will be closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road, in preparation for the parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm and sections of the road along the parade’s route will be closed to facilitate the passing of the parade.

“These road closures will be rolling and as the parade passes each section, the roadways will re-open to the public,” the statement said.

The following is the parade route as well as the estimated time for road closures along the way:

12:30pm to 1:00pm – South Church Street will remain closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road .

– will remain closed between . 12:30pm to 1:30pm – South Church Street and Seafarer’s Way will be closed between Boilers Road and Fort Street.

– will be closed between 1:15pm to 2:15pm – North Church Street will be closed between Fort Street and Eastern Avenue.

– will be closed between 2:00pm to 3:45pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Eastern Avenue and Lawrence Boulevard .

– will be closed between . 3:35pm to 4:25pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Lawrence Boulevard and Gecko Link (Galleria Roundabout).

– will be closed between (Galleria Roundabout). 4:05pm to 5:35pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Gecko Link and Lime Tree Bay Avenue .

– will be closed between . 5:20pm to 6:00pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Lime Tree Bay Avenue and the Seven Mile Public Beach entrance.

The RCIPS said the times provided are estimations and may be subject to change should there be any “unforeseen issues.”

The public is being asked to avoid the listed areas if they are not spectating the parade.

If travelling to the West Bay district on Saturday 7 August, the RCIPS is advising motorists to take the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as an alternate route.

“The RCIPS apologises for any inconvenience these road disruptions may cause,” it added.