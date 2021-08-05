North Side teen sentenced to 3 years for stabbing stepfather

Renaldo Taylor of North Side has been sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing his stepfather in June 2020.

In two separate recordings, which were filmed and streamed on social media by Taylor, 19, he could be seen covered in blood as he claimed his actions were in self-defence.

Taylor was charged with wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent and wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

During his Grand Court trial in January the jury heard that Taylor had been the victim of abuse by several family members, including his stepfather who was convicted of assaulting him when he was younger.

It was also revealed that after the conviction, the stepfather ceased contact with Taylor and only communicated with him through his mother.

During the trial, Taylor told the jury on the night in question, his stepfather provoked him by entering Taylor’s bedroom and arguing with him for smoking in the room. The jury heard Taylor was smoking marijuana, so in an attempt to prevent him from doing that, his stepfather had earlier removed the bedroom door.

The jury heard that during the argument the stepfather entered Taylor’s room and began shouting at him, then he went to the kitchen and returned with a knife in his hand – which he said he was using to cut vegetables.

Taylor claimed that he feared his stepfather would use the knife to injure him, so he grabbed a small knife from his bedside table and stabbed him first.

Taylor was convicted of the charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

During the sentencing, Justice Cheryll Richards noted the unfortunate abuse that Taylor had to endure but stated that due to the circumstances of the case she could not impose a more lenient sentence.

Taylor, who had his left leg amputated below the knee after a motorbike accident in 2017, was fitted with a prosthetic the following year.