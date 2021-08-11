For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Dominican Republic has reported feeling some of the effects of Tropical Storm Fred as it nears Hispaniola Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami has said La Romana, Dominican Republic, recently reported sustained winds of 35 miles per hour Wednesday extending from the storm, which is moving toward the west-northwest at nearly 16 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Fred was about 50 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at the time of the NHC 8am advisory.

The storm, according the Cayman National Weather Service notification on Tuesday night, is expected to be north of the Cayman area early Friday.

In its 10am report, the NWS said on the latest forecast track, “the system is forecasted to weaken to a Tropical Depression as it interacts with Hispaniola today and intensify to a Tropical Storm tomorrow as it moves near eastern Cuba.”

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles per hour from the centre off the storm, the NHC said.

The storm, according to the Miami-based centre, is expected to begin a general west-northwestward motion Wednesday and continue for the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later

today, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday,” the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

“Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola,” the NHC said.

The NHC said tropical storm conditions are possible along the northern coast of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas beginning late Wednesday.

Meanwhile forecasters say the tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands could form into a tropical depression by early next week.

The NHC, on Wednesday, increased the formation chance for the storm to 40% in five days. It has a low chance or 20% chance of formation through the next 48 hours.

The system, the NHC said, continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while moving generally westward across the tropical Atlantic near 20 miles per hour. This system could reach portions of the Leeward Islands by late Saturday,” the NHC added.