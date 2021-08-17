For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner has called on residents in flood-prone areas to utilise the hurricane shelters that have been opened in preparation for the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Turner spoke with the Cayman Compass Tuesday evening via Zoom from the National Emergency Operations Committee (NEOC) command centre at Government Administration Building earlier this evening.

She discussed preparations in the Prospect constituency and plans for those in COVID-19 isolation.