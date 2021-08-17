For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Depression Grace has been upgraded to storm status and has shifted further south. It is now expected to pass eight miles south of Grand Cayman, based on the latest forecast track from the National Weather Service.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 24 hours, as all three islands remain under a storm warning. Tropical storm force winds are predicted from Tuesday night with wind speeds of 35 to 47 knots.

Grace continued to reorganise and strengthen overnight, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

It has increased in speed and is now moving at 16 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the centre, the NHC said Tuesday morning.

National Weather Service forecaster Gilbert Miller, in a weather update to the Cayman Compass at 5:30am, said Grace was 398 miles to the east of Grand Cayman and 306 miles to the east of Cayman Brac on its current path.

“The closest point of approach for Grand Cayman would be eight miles to the south. For Cayman Brac, it would be 52 miles to the south of Little Cayman [starting] at 10pm on Tuesday and for Grand Cayman, 4am Wednesday August 18,” he said.

The onset of tropical storm force winds for Cayman Brac will be Tuesday night at 8pm and midnight for Grand Cayman.

“The forecast track, the center of Grace will move near the northern coast of Jamaica [Tuesday afternoon]. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands [Tuesday night]; over Grand Cayman 3am on Wednesday; and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday,” Miller said.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

“Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday,” the NHC has said.

Tropical storm force winds for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman should cease by 3am Wednesday, and 9am Wednesday for Grand Cayman.

A Flood and Marine Warning remains in effect for the islands.

Up to 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 9 inches of rainfall are expected through Thursday over the Cayman Islands.

Residents are urged to continue monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Grace.

Cayman Airways has announced adjusted flights, including the cancellation of repatriation flights KX3102 and KX3103 between Grand Cayman and Miami scheduled for Wednesday.