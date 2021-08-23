National Roads Authority staff and private contractors have begun systematic clearing of roads and drains of debris from last week’s Tropical Storm Grace.
The NRA has issued a drain cleaning and debris management schedule, for the next three days, and will be releasing regular updates on a three-day basis, according to a press release.
Vegetation and debris management will continue in the following areas:
East End
- Road to Mental Health Facility and Radar Basin
- John McLean Drive
- Broadleaf Close
- Java Lane
- Survivors Road
- Farm Road
- Mica Drive
- Quantum Drive
- Skipwith Link
- Welcome Way
- Fiddlers Way
North Side
- Rum Point Drive
- Hutland Road
- Tidyman Lane
- Niceville Lane
- Friendly Lane
- Uncle Bert Lane
- Sandstone Drive
- Waidland Avenue
- Juberry Link
- Briardale Road
Bodden Town
- Central Bodden Town main road
- Manse Road
- Monument Road
- Mijall Road
- Cumber Avenue
- Gun Square Road
- Daffodil Street
- Belford Drive
Savannah
- Daniel’s Drive
- Armstrong Avenue
- Lottery Road
- Cadet Drive
- Damsel Close
- Agricola Drive
- Stonewall Drive
George Town
- Esterley Tibbetts Highway
- West Bay Road
- Soto Lane
- Jasmin Lane
- Rock Cave Drive
- Midsummer Drive
- Sunblaze Drive
- Fossil Link
- Azure Drive
West Bay
- Conch Point Road
- Birch Tree Hill Road
- Barnett Close
- Swallow Road
- Tulip Close
- Capt Joe and Osbert Road
- Cinder Lane
- Boreal Street
- Firewood Close
- Aurora Drive
- Australis Drive
- Viewpoint Lane
- Parkview Crescent
Drains maintenance
The NRA also announced that vacuuming and blowing will be done in the below areas, as well as examining further areas not named below but identified by residents for additional drain wells.
George Town
Windsor Park area roads including:
- Andy Drive
- Hawkins Drive
- Mango Turn
- Williams Drive
- Theresa Drive
- East Boulevard
- Apollo Link
- Morton Road
- Dallas Lane
- Oak Mill Street
- Oakland Street
Reinstatement of road signs
Many road signs throughout Grand Cayman were damaged or fell over in the storm, so the NRA crews are in the process of replacing or fixing those along the main road corridors in various areas, including Eastern Avenue to Galleria mini roundabout, and Crewe Road to Bodden Town Road.
The NRA said the public would be advised of updates to the schedule as soon as possible.
Anyone with questions about the schedule can contact the NRA on 946-7780 or email [email protected].
