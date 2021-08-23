National Roads Authority staff and private contractors have begun systematic clearing of roads and drains of debris from last week’s Tropical Storm Grace.

The NRA has issued a drain cleaning and debris management schedule, for the next three days, and will be releasing regular updates on a three-day basis, according to a press release.

Vegetation and debris management will continue in the following areas:

East End

Road to Mental Health Facility and Radar Basin

John McLean Drive

Broadleaf Close

Java Lane

Survivors Road

Farm Road

Mica Drive

Quantum Drive

Skipwith Link

Welcome Way

Fiddlers Way

North Side

Rum Point Drive

Hutland Road

Tidyman Lane

Niceville Lane

Friendly Lane

Uncle Bert Lane

Sandstone Drive

Waidland Avenue

Juberry Link

Briardale Road

Bodden Town

Central Bodden Town main road

Manse Road

Monument Road

Mijall Road

Cumber Avenue

Gun Square Road

Daffodil Street

Belford Drive

Savannah

Daniel’s Drive

Armstrong Avenue

Lottery Road

Cadet Drive

Damsel Close

Agricola Drive

Stonewall Drive

George Town

Esterley Tibbetts Highway

West Bay Road

Soto Lane

Jasmin Lane

Rock Cave Drive

Midsummer Drive

Sunblaze Drive

Fossil Link

Azure Drive

West Bay

Conch Point Road

Birch Tree Hill Road

Barnett Close

Swallow Road

Tulip Close

Capt Joe and Osbert Road

Cinder Lane

Boreal Street

Firewood Close

Aurora Drive

Australis Drive

Viewpoint Lane

Parkview Crescent

Drains maintenance

The NRA also announced that vacuuming and blowing will be done in the below areas, as well as examining further areas not named below but identified by residents for additional drain wells.

George Town

Windsor Park area roads including:

Andy Drive

Hawkins Drive

Mango Turn

Williams Drive

Theresa Drive

East Boulevard

Apollo Link

Morton Road

Dallas Lane

Oak Mill Street

Oakland Street

Reinstatement of road signs

Many road signs throughout Grand Cayman were damaged or fell over in the storm, so the NRA crews are in the process of replacing or fixing those along the main road corridors in various areas, including Eastern Avenue to Galleria mini roundabout, and Crewe Road to Bodden Town Road.

The NRA said the public would be advised of updates to the schedule as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions about the schedule can contact the NRA on 946-7780 or email [email protected].

