Lines at vaccine clinics signal increased uptake of jab

Since news broke of two positive COVID-19 cases within the community, there has been a marked increase in the number of residents seen queuing at vaccination clinics.
People were seen lining up at the Camana Bay clinic on Friday, as well as the clinic in West Bay on Thursday night.
Cayman Compass reporter Andrel Harris was one of the vaccine recipients.
As of Thursday, 52,622 people, or 74% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 50,011, or 70%, having had both.
Speaking at Thursday’s press briefing, Health Minister Sabrina Turner once again implored the community to get vaccinated.
“I must again reiterate that the core element of our protection is, and will be for the foreseeable future, the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, by the majority of our eligible population.”
Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who took the vaccine last month, urged others to follow suit.
“It is for your benefit,” she said, “I ask you again, Cayman, is there not a cause to sit and think and be still, that it is in your interest to wear the mask and get the vaccination?”
Schedule of vaccination clinics for September.
