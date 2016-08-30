Savannah man charged with firearm offense

A Savannah resident appeared in Summary Court on Monday afternoon charged with possession of a revolver and ammunition without a firearms license.

Jay Calvert Ebanks, 22, is accused of having the items at his residence on Aug. 25. Specified in the charges are a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver, 10 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition and two rounds of .38 ammunition.

Ebanks said he would be applying for legal aid and would wait until he had an attorney before making an application for bail.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the matter for mention again on Sept. 5.

Ebanks is also charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply, but no quantity was specified in the charge.