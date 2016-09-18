More than 80 Cuban migrants housed in Cayman

Eighty-two Cuban migrants are now being housed at various locations on Grand Cayman.

The latest group of eight migrants was brought in after they were rescued at sea by a passing vessel on Sept. 13.

The men said they were stranded at sea for four days after their vessel’s engine experienced problems.

On Sept. 9, 15 Cuban migrants were taken into custody by immigration officers after their boat entered local waters.

The group first arrived in the Bodden Town area at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 7. They departed the following afternoon, immigration officers said. Damage sustained to the rickety vessel during the departure forced the group to return the morning of Sept. 9, when they were spotted just offshore near the Bodden Town cemetery.

A second failed attempt to depart was made that day, after which four migrants aboard the craft were taken into custody. The remaining 11 were taken into custody by immigration officers after further difficulties occurred with the boat while trying to depart.