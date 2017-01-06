Now in its fourth year, The Laugh Cayman Comedy Festival is returning this weekend for three nights of side-splitting jokes.

Familiar names from the U.S. stand-up circuit will take to the stage, along with TV celebrities and musical guest artists.

Thursday

The merry mayhem begins at the George Town Yacht Club on Thursday night with a welcome party and comedy show, courtesy of actress and comedienne Cocoa Brown, best known for her role as Jennifer in the sitcom “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse.”

Friday

On Friday night, fans of the funny need to get their tickets for Tiki Beach, where the comedy show and luau will be held. All the stars will be coming out that night, including Damon Williams from the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” London Brown from the HBO hit series “Ballers,” John Henton (also known as Overton from the show “Living Single”), TuRae Gordon and B Phlat.

Reggae star Wayne Wonder ends the evening with a concert.

Saturday

Club Havana will be hosting the tailgate party and comedy show – the final event of the festival.

Comedian Rudy Rush from “Showtime at the Apollo” and “Chappelle’s Show” headlines a big night with a surprise guest comedian on the cards.

Comedy for a cause

Part proceeds from every ticket will be donated to Rotary Grand Cayman to support the charitable organization.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend with lots of top comedy talent,” says Rod Jefferson of Executive Class Entertainment. “People should get their tickets now before they sell out.”

Call 326-4510 for more information or see www.laughcayman.com.