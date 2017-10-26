Frightful weather blows in for Halloween

The weather is turning out to be the scariest thing about Halloween this year.

Predicted wind and rain through the weekend are giving holiday event organizers a chill. Some are determined to face the weather demons, stick to their schedules and hope for the best. Others have already canceled their plans or are considering doing so.

Deborah Bodden is operations manager for the Tourism Attraction Board, which sponsors the Spookfest event at Pedro St. James.

“Right now, we’re planning to go ahead,” Ms. Bodden said Thursday morning. “We’re hoping for the best.”

Ms. Bodden said a final decision on whether to hold the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will be made Friday afternoon. If it is canceled, she added, it will mostly likely be rescheduled for the following weekend.

Friday night’s Diablo event, at Abacus in Camana Bay, has already been rescheduled for 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 3, and renamed “Unmasked.”

Officials at Camana Bay, which hosts the Spooktacular event from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, say they are watching the weather but planning to go ahead with the kid-oriented event. Any changes to the schedule will be posted at Facebook.com/CamanaBay and on Instagram @camana_bay.

At press time Thursday, Derek Larner of Race Caribbean said the planned Halloween 3x10K and 30K solo running events would go ahead on Sunday unless heavy thunderstorms develop.

Rainy weather is anticipated over the weekend as a cold front from the north lingers over the area and a tropical system moves in from the south.

Small craft were advised to exercise caution Thursday and Friday in anticipation of rough seas and wave heights reaching up to 6 feet.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast an 80 percent chance of rain and thunder Thursday evening and Friday.

Locally heavy showers may fall, creating a flood risk in low-lying areas, the weather service stated.

Winds associated with the cold front, which were forecast to reach 20 miles per hour Thursday evening, are likely to subside slightly Friday to 10 to 15 miles per hour. A tropical system from the south, however, could bring a fresh wave of adverse weather conditions this weekend.

A broad area of low pressure continued to stall off the eastern coast of Nicaragua Thursday but was expected to follow a slow path north Friday morning.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast heavy rainfall from the system affecting the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Cuba through Saturday.

Environmental conditions will become more conducive to tropical development Friday and Saturday, as the system moves north toward Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center forecast a 30 percent chance of cyclone formation over 48 hours, from Thursday afternoon, and a 40 percent chance over five days.