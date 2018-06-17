West Bay condo development approved

Plans for an $8 million, 60-unit condo development in West Bay have been approved by the Central Planning Authority.

The development known as 19 North, which also features a pool and a gym, will be situated between Willie Farrington Drive and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

An earlier application to situate 126 apartments on the same five-acre site was rejected by the CPA in November because it was too densely developed.

But the applicant returned with a scaled-down plan that was approved following a meeting on Wednesday.

The Department of Environment raised some concerns that the site acts as a drainage site for the surrounding area and the planning department advised that a stormwater management plan be put in place.