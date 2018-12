The bodies continue to pile up at the George Town landfill.

Licensed cullers turned in another 32,301 green iguana carcasses last week.

The ongoing islandwide cull has seen a total of 226,046 iguanas killed in six weeks.

More than 300 licensed cullers are signed up to a government-funded program to rid the island of the invasive species.

The Department of Environment-led project aims to remove around one million green iguanas from Grand Cayman in the first year of operation.