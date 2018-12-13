It’s here; the season of go, go, go! The time of year when there is so much to do, especially if you are knee-deep in festivities. You want everything to be magical and so you are planning events, buying presents, making plans for where everyone is going to sleep and all while working a full-time job and taking care of your family. It’s a whirlwind but you would not have it any other way.

Now you just have to find time to decorate.

With so much to do and so little time, you are naturally looking for ways to make the holidays special without too much effort. This can be true of your decorating as well. Instead of decorating lighter, opt for easier with the tips below. Each one is guaranteed to help fill your home with the holiday spirit, all without a big time commitment on your part.

Add a little color to your home

In the summer, colorful flowers can make any room welcoming, but in the winter, your options for foliage are limited. Don’t fret or forgo the opportunity to add some natural accents to your home. Evergreen sprigs added to vases can bring a flora component to any room and infuse a seasonal dash of color. Poinsettia is also a favorite in the Caribbean with its rich red and green foliage. Chances are good you can pick some up at any nursery on the island.

Photo-friendly options

Family photos are a mainstay in any home and this season is the perfect time to take your photo displays up a notch. Free-standing photo panels with digital slideshows provide a new and exciting way to showcase your favorite family moments.

Let there be light

Stringing holiday lights around the outside of your home is an annual tradition, but why not do the same thing indoors as well? String lights through the main entertaining areas of your home using insulated holders, just be sure to check the wires for fraying before you do. This is a great way to add a festive spirit to a large area, and because so many lights run on batteries and can be equipped with timers, it’s easier than ever to conserve energy while showing your holiday spirit.

Instant fireplace

Even though you do not live in a cold climate and most of the time you will be grateful for that, there are possibly some things you miss about winters elsewhere, such as a roaring fire. Guess what? There is an app for that! Simply download a fireplace app, throw it up on your flatscreen TV, and you’ve got all the atmosphere without the smoke or the hazard. It sounds silly, but try it – you’ll love it.

Put those extra ornaments to use

Whether you are taking a minimalist approach to your tree this year or you simply have too many ornaments, there’s no reason to leave the extras in the box. Unwrap them and place them in bowls or on serving dishes and surround them with pine cones or pine branches. Then place them around your home as a festive accent. This decoration idea also makes for the perfect holiday centerpiece and is an easy way to deliver seasonal pops of style wherever your guests congregate.

The holidays are fast approaching and as they do, your time is running short. Optimizing your decorating with will keep your home looking fresh and festive without a lot of effort, and that is something that will bring you peace and joy this holiday season.